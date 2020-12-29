New Year Helsinki’s sky is illuminated on New Year’s Eve by a work of art that picks up laser beams, and artificial intelligence can be used to send messages to read

The work, designed by light artist Ilkka Paloniemi, will glaze with laser beams from the Olympic Stadium tower on New Year’s Eve. Due to the limitations imposed by the coronavirus epidemic, large public events cannot be held this year.

Traditional Instead of New Year’s Eve fireworks, Helsinki will be able to admire a radio laser work called Time Telegraph, which illuminates the sky throughout the night between Thursday and Friday, the city informs.

Light artist Ilkka Paloniemen the work designed by the beam of the Olympic Stadium tower in all air directions for almost 18 hours from eve to the following morning.

You can also participate in the work yourself by sending New Year’s messages and promises to be read by artificial intelligence.

The radio frequency 105.80 MHz is transmitted Time Telegraph the world of sound, and in addition, machine sound reads incoming messages throughout the performance of the work. Some of the messages are also available in text format on the event’s website.

“For New Year’s Eve, a kind of modern telegraph will be built in the Stadika tower to send a message about the turn of the year. Time is relevant to us right now, and at the end of this remarkable year, it is a good time to stop and check the course, ”Ilkka Paloniemi says in a press release.

The work can be seen remotely as part of the evening’s live TV broadcast as well as on the event’s website. Time Telegraph can also be observed from all over the city, especially from accessible places with a view of the Stadium Tower.

According to the press release, it is not worth coming to see the work in the immediate vicinity of the tower, but to admire it from a place that suits you further away. The work can be seen on 31.12. and 1.1. between about 3.30pm and 9.30am.

The Helsinki Distance Year program also includes the Classical Trancelations New Year’s concert on Yle’s channels and the children’s home parties on the Helsinki Channel.

The city of Helsinki has canceled its traditional fireworks, and firing fireworks is prohibited in the city center and in several areas around the city.