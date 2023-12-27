New Year | Helsinki completely banned fireworks in 17 districts

Fireworks are again prohibited in the parks and streets of the city center and in the central squares of many suburbs.

Helsinki at the turn of the year, the city again bans people's own fireworks in the busiest areas of the city center and in several markets and squares further away from the city center.

The ban is justified on the grounds of safety. The rescue director has decided on a ban on private people, so that both people and property would suffer less damage from the celebration.

At the same time, we want to reduce minor harm caused by fireworks, such as noise, smoke and litter.

The ban applies to the following areas:

The core center, which refers to the following street areas: Yliopistonkatu – Mikonkatu – Rautatientori – Asema-aukio – Elielinaukio – Töölönlahdenkatu – Töölönlahti park – Makasiinipuisto – Kansalaistori – Mannerheiminaukio – Paasikivenaukio – Salomonkatu – Narinkkatori – Simonkatu – Mannerheimintie – Erottaja – Eteläesplanadi – Kuppatori – Mariankatu – Aleksanterinkatu – Senate Square. Oulunkylä shopping center Ylä-Malmi market Pihlajamäki shopping center Ala-Malmi market Töölöntor The old church park (Ruttopuisto) Land customs square Kontula shopping center Itäkeskus shopping center and Tallinn square The background area of ​​Helsinki City Hall with parking areas Sinebrychoff park area Kaisaniemi and Kaivopuisto park areas Kannelmäki Citrator, Nuorisotalo and Kannelmäki station areas Malminkartano square and Malminkartano station areas Vaasa square area Hakaniemi Market and Ympyrätalo area

Elsewhere Fireworks are allowed in Helsinki, but the time is limited as before. The permitted time starts at six in the evening on New Year's Eve and ends at two in the morning on New Year's Day.

The city of Helsinki organizes a big New Year's celebration in the traditional way at Kansalaistor next to Oodi.

Unlike before, you won't see traditional fireworks there either, but a pyro display. However, both the children's party earlier in the evening and the adults' party concert near the turn of the year will feature big-name performers. The evening is crowned by Käärijä.