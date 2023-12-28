New Year | Helsinki closes streets in the core center for the celebration

In Helsinki, streets are closed for New Year's Eve celebrations.

Mannerheimintie will be closed between Eteläinen Hesperiankatu and Arkadiankatu on New Year's Eve from around 22:00 to 2:00 due to the traditional New Year's celebration of the city of Helsinki.

The party will be held in Kansalaistor between the Oodi Library and the Music Hall.

There are also special arrangements in public transport. All public bus traffic is driven to the Kamppi bus terminal, as the Elielinaukio bus terminal is not in use.

Lines normally going to Elielinaukio go to Kampi via Topeliuskatu and Runeberginkatu.

In turn, the tram lines running along Arkadiankatu will be moved to route line 2 via Fredrikinkatu and Simonkatu.

Vehicles in addition, there are also exceptions for light traffic. From the direction of Rautatiantor, the passageway between Sanomatalo and Oodi, i.e. Eero Erko street, is closed to the public from around 4 p.m.

According to the city's announcement, you should arrive at the party by going around Oodi on Töölönlahti street or along the edge of Mannerheimintie via the steps of the Musiikkitalo.

If the event area is full, the public will be directed to the event area around the Music Hall via the Event Park. The passage through the newspaper house is closed.

The event area cannot be accessed by bicycle.

Metro runs on New Year's Eve so that the last departures are from Kivenlahti at 1:11 a.m., from Vuosaari at 1:07 a.m. and from Mellunmäki at 1:15 a.m.

The last metro from Rautatientorti departs to Mellunmäki at 1:33 a.m., to Vuosaari at 1:41 a.m. and to Kivenlahti at 1:36 a.m.

Both lines run at 15-minute intervals until the end of the service, when there is a 7.5-minute interval between Kivenlahti and Itäkeskus.

There will also be additional trains on New Year's Eve in the local train service. More detailed timetables can be found at Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) from the pages.

On New Year's Day, 1.1. is Sunday traffic.