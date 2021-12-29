New Year Helsinki asks residents not to buy their own rockets – This is how the New Year can be celebrated in the Helsinki metropolitan area

How is the metropolitan area celebrating the New Year when almost everything is restricted?

In the metropolitan area the turn of the year will be celebrated again this year in the shadow of a pandemic.

The big fireworks in the city of Helsinki have been broken down into several smaller ones. Otherwise, most transactions have been moved online or canceled altogether.

Restaurants close their doors early. Partying at home is not actually forbidden, but people are only advised to meet those close to them.

You can fire your own rockets from six o’clock onwards on the eve, but there are also places in Helsinki where it is completely banned every year.

Large fireworks

Despite the interest rate restrictions, Helsinki is organizing a large fireworks display on the eve, but the method is different.

Rockets are fired at the sky from three places, namely Töölönlahti, Tervasaari and Malmi. They are also shot higher than usual so that a larger proportion of the townspeople can watch the fireworks close to home.

The city recommends that people watch the general fireworks and not fire their own rockets to avoid extra rubbish, noise and unnecessary injuries.

If you shoot your own rockets, the time allowed is between six o’clock and two o’clock at night.

As in previous years, there are separate restricted areas in Helsinki where fireworks are completely prohibited. Part of the restricted area is in the city center, but there are also banned shopping, suburban areas and parks in the suburbs.

The wider restricted area of ​​the city center covers the following streets and squares: Yliopistonkatu – Mikonkatu – Rautatientori – Station Square – Elielinaukio – Töölönlahdenkatu –Makasiinipuisto – Citizen’s Square – Mannerheiminaukio – Paasikivenaukio – Salomonkatu – Narinkkatori – Simonkatori .

Rockets must also not be fired at Kaisaniemi Park, Töölöntori, Old Church Park, Sinebrychoff Park, Kaivopuisto, the Old Market Hall parking lot, Hakaniemi Market Square or the Circle House area or Vaasanaukio.

Also prohibited places are Oulunkylä Shopping Center, Ylä-Malmi Market Square, Pihlajamäki Shopping Center, Ala-Malmi Market Square, Maatullinaukio, Kontula Shopping Center, Itäkeskus Shopping Center Itis and Tallinnanaukio, Kannelmäki Sitrator, Nuorisotalo and Kannelmäki Station Areas and Malminkartano Square

Neither Espoo nor Vantaa are organizing their own big fireworks this year either. Fireworks are held in other municipalities in Uusimaa, but there is no other program. For example, in Järvenpää in the city center you can watch rockets at 7 pm, in Kirkkonummi at 6.30 pm.

In general, the Rescue Department hopes for restraint in celebration and compliance with corona restrictions.

This year, the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) reminded that about half of the eye injuries caused by fireworks occur to those who follow rockets from the side. Goggles would prevent most injuries, so they should be purchased for the entire party if you buy fireworks.

Proceedings

The Helsinki New Year’s concert will be held at Hartwall Arena without an on-site audience. It can be watched on Yle Areena or Yle TV 1 from 10.45 pm. For example, Behm, Erika Vikman and Blind Channel.

For children, there is also a Unikeo New Year’s supervisor organized by the Skidit team. A recording of the virtual children’s party can be viewed online On the Helsinki Canal from New Year’s Eve to New Year’s Day.

Indoor events have been canceled due to interest rate restrictions.

One option for those looking to change the program to the New Year is Lux Korkeasaari. A limited number of people are admitted to the zoo to see the light art, and visiting time must be booked in advance on the Korkeasaari website.

Restaurants

At midnight, no restaurant in Uusimaa is legally open. Until Tuesday, the on-duty restaurants have had to stop serving at 5pm and close their doors at 6pm.

Even in the food restaurant, it is no longer possible to drink after 5 pm, but opening hours are allowed with a corona pass from 6 pm to 8 pm.

Party

Home parties or other private events are not as unequivocally prohibited as public indoor events.

However, in the Helsinki metropolitan area, it is recommended that private events be avoided and that only one’s own close circle be met.