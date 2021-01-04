Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made a big announcement Sunday, giving the new year gift to the youth of the state. He said that free coaching will be provided to students preparing for competitive examinations. In the first phase, this facility will start at the board level. Later this facility will be introduced at the district level.

CM Yogi was addressing the public meeting at Gorakhpur club on Sunday after the inauguration and foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 580 crore.

The Chief Minister said that new software will be introduced soon to make the coaching program a success. The scheme will begin with coaching for the Indian Administrative Service, Police Service. After that coaching of other competitive examinations will also be started.

Yogi said that not only this, the preparation for engineering, medical and other entrance examinations will also be made free. So that the youth of Uttar Pradesh find themselves in advance for the prestigious jobs of the country. Yogi said that this will stop the migration of students. They will not have to leave their district and state for preparing for competitive examinations and state examinations.

UP looks like a family in the Corona era

Yogi said that 24 crore people of UP appeared like a family in the Corona era. Where each life is precious, we can stop faith for a while. CM said that development will bring changes in everyone’s life, will create employment. The government is committed to accelerate the development of backward eastern Uttar Pradesh by exploring all kinds of possibilities. We have controlled the problem of floods in 40 districts of the state, apart from liberating Purvanchal from every major crisis. The CM said that the first notified Wetland in the state will be operating floating restaurants in Ramgarh district. Water sports facility will start.

Inauguration / foundation stone of development works in Sahajanwan, Gorakhpur … https://t.co/Xh3i7GK8pC – Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 3, 2021

Those who called Rama as imaginary are now telling everyone

Yogi congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching two vaccines of Corona simultaneously in the country and said that India is the first country to do so. Regarding the disputed speech on the vaccine, the attacker on the opposition CM, without taking any name, said that there are some people in Uttar Pradesh who do not leave even Lord Ram for their benefit. People who once described Shriram as a fantasy, have now started saying that Lord Ram belongs to everyone. Such a big change has started appearing all over the state. CM said that this is what we used to say, provide such people with Lord Rama’s wisdom.

During SP-BSP, goons used to occupy homes

CM said that governments were there earlier too, but they were passing the time. Neither the farmer nor the young man was satisfied then. During SP-BSP’s time, his goons used to take over people’s homes. Today no goon will do this kind of work, because he knows that the path of other people, not the earth, will open for him.