New Year | Four eye injuries in the capital region – A child under 10 years old got a firework bouncing off the ground in his eye

Four people were treated for eye injuries caused by fireworks in the capital region.

New Year's fireworks caused four eye injuries in the capital region, it was reported from the Husi eye clinic on Monday.

None of the injured people were wearing safety glasses. Alcohol contributed to the occurrence of two injuries.

Professor Tero Kivelä Husista says he is satisfied that the number was not that much higher:

“Of course, it's gratifying that we stayed at the average level of the last decade, when you saw how fireworks were shot off from the public at Kansalaistor and in the center of Helsinki,” he says.

“What wasn't so gratifying was that three of the four treated in the capital region were spectators and only one had handled the fireworks himself.”

Injuries one out of four recipients was a child under the age of 10 and one was a young person under the age of 18. The other two were also young adults.

None of the injuries sustained during the New Year were serious. Instead, there were three moderate injuries and one mild one.

An injury that requires surgery or otherwise leaves a permanent visual impairment is considered serious.

Moderate means an injury that causes incapacity for work and the need for treatment for a few weeks, but is likely to heal without leaving permanent harm. Minor injuries can usually be treated with a single visit to the emergency room.

Kivelä points out, however, that in the New Year, in connection with a mild eye injury, an extensive facial burn occurred.

“Usually moderate injuries are such that it's just good luck that they're not severe.”

I'm stone according to, all eye injuries had a different background.

The injured child got a rubber band in his eye from the ground. It was not a firework that was shot into the air, but a sparking and crackling firework on the ground.

“It was low-powered, but when it hits the eye, low power is a small consolation,” Kivelä says.

Another minor with an eye injury had handled the fireworks himself, but did so contrary to the instructions for use. He lit a firework in his hand where it exploded unexpectedly early.

One injured person had been hit in the eye by a fallen firework, and another had been hit in the face by a Roman candle.

