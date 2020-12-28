New Year Fireworks may not be fired at the Citizens’ Square this year – Tukes says popularity of firing rockets has decreased

The city of Helsinki has canceled its own fireworks, which will be replaced by a work of laser art at the Olympic Stadium. Many major cities around the world have also ended up canceling fireworks.

Helsinki the rescue service will ban fireworks this year because of the corona epidemic at the Citizen’s Square and the adjacent Magazine Park. According to the rescue service, these places are capable of gathering large numbers of people together, and therefore a ban has been imposed.

“As a rescue authority, we have assessed the situation in the light of the prevailing circumstances, and these new areas are those where it is necessary to ban the use of fireworks this year,” the rescue service informs.

Fireworks have already been banned in several places in previous years, and the bans are still in place this year. All restricted areas in Helsinki can be found from here.

Helsinki the city has also canceled its own traditional new year fireworks due to the corona epidemic. Instead of fireworks, a work of laser art will be sent to the sky from the Olympic Stadium tower.

The Metropolitan Corona Coordination Group recommends that private actors and citizens should not fire fireworks either. The recommendation is based on the fact that because of the corona epidemic, people do not want to come together.

Mayor of Helsinki Jan Vapaavuori According to (Kok), firing fireworks increases the risk of infection. He hopes the townspeople will stay at home in the new year.

“It’s not a good idea to go out to collide with others, and not get together to watch and shoot fireworks. Interest rates have been declining positively, but they will only stay in the same direction if people avoid contact. ”

Recommendation however, in addition to the restricted areas imposed by the rescue service, it cannot be monitored. The instructions issued by the Regional State Administrative Agency (AVI) on how to avoid private gatherings are recommendations in nature, ie the police cannot dismantle a group firing rockets at the edge of a park, for example.

Despite the recommendation, fireworks are also sold in the Helsinki metropolitan area in the usual way. Both Kesko and the S Group report that fireworks are sold in chain stores in the usual way.

All of Kesko’s K-citymarkets sell Finnish fireworks, and smaller stores decide on the sale of fireworks themselves.

The S Group reports that sales of fireworks have not been reduced due to the coronavirus.

“We want to offer our customers who buy fireworks the opportunity to buy fireworks. To see in our own family circle, fireworks can still be arranged with strict care for safety, ”says SOK’s Director of Consumer Goods. Virpi Viinikainen.

Fireworks however, the popularity of firing is declining, according to the Finnish Safety and Chemicals Agency (Tukes).

According to a survey commissioned by Tukes, 13 per cent of Finns plan to use fireworks at the turn of the year. In 2017, the figure was 25 percent.

“According to the study, the popularity of fireworks is clearly declining. According to information received from the industry, there are fewer fireworks outlets than before. There have also been significantly fewer fireworks exams, which are mandatory for those in charge of points of sale, than before, ”the group manager Kurt Kokko says in a Tukes press release.

However, the decline in the popularity of fireworks does not seem to be explained by the coronavirus, as only seven percent of respondents said the epidemic situation will affect their decision to use fireworks in the New Year.

According to Tukes, people are increasingly willing to wear goggles when firing fireworks. Eighty-one percent of those surveyed said they plan to wear goggles, compared to 81 percent in 2017.

Official In addition to Helsinki, fireworks have also been canceled in other parts of the world.

British Broadcasting Corporation According to the BBC the city’s traditional fireworks display has been canceled. Every year, around 100,000 people pack up to watch fireworks on Victoria Embankment and its outskirts in central London.

“We simply can’t afford for large numbers of people to come together,” commented the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan To the BBC.

British According to the Daily Mail also in Sydney, Australia, the mayor is calling for a ban on fireworks. Fireworks fired over Sydney’s iconic Harbor Bridge are a massive attraction for the city, spending millions of euros of public money every year.

Last year hundreds of thousands of people are demanding the cancellation of the fireworks and using the money to tackle wildfires raging in Australia.

Mayor Clover Moore did not deny fireworks at the time. Now Moore has commented that if the authorities are unable to guarantee the corona security of the incident, the fireworks must be banned.