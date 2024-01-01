New Year | Fireworks caused at least three eye injuries in the Husi area

It is thought that the cold weather has dampened the celebrations.

New Year's fireworks caused at least three eye injuries in the Helsinki region, the Husi eye clinic said early Monday morning. The eye clinic also had information about a possible fourth eye injury.

The eye clinic estimated that the number of injuries seems to be lower than usual according to this morning's information. The reason was estimated to be last night's frost, which calmed down the partying.

Hus reminds that, for example, children must also be supervised on New Year's Day, because they may find fireworks left on the ground.

On average, no less than a third of eye injuries happen to children during the New Year.

According to the Finnish Safety and Chemicals Agency (Tukes), fireworks cause an average of 14 eye injuries throughout the country on New Year's.

Read more: Several fires broke out in different parts of Finland – Police: 65,000 revelers at Kansalaistor

Read more: Husin Silmäklinikka reminds New Year's revelers: “Use safety glasses tonight”

Read more: New jobs and more time for family – HS asked what will change in the lives of city dwellers in 2024

Read more: The little revelers who arrived at Hyinelle Kansalaistor were finally rewarded with a happy surprise

Read more: Käärijä performed for the children at the Kansalaistor celebration