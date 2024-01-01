Monday, January 1, 2024
New Year | Fireworks caused at least three eye injuries in the Husi area

January 1, 2024
World Europe
New Year | Fireworks caused at least three eye injuries in the Husi area

It is thought that the cold weather has dampened the celebrations.

New Year's fireworks caused at least three eye injuries in the Helsinki region, the Husi eye clinic said early Monday morning. The eye clinic also had information about a possible fourth eye injury.

The eye clinic estimated that the number of injuries seems to be lower than usual according to this morning's information. The reason was estimated to be last night's frost, which calmed down the partying.

Hus reminds that, for example, children must also be supervised on New Year's Day, because they may find fireworks left on the ground.

On average, no less than a third of eye injuries happen to children during the New Year.

According to the Finnish Safety and Chemicals Agency (Tukes), fireworks cause an average of 14 eye injuries throughout the country on New Year's.

