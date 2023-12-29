New Year | Fire inspectors found defects in fireworks sales points in Helsinki

The hand fire extinguisher was missing, the door of the explosives cabinet did not close and there were flammable liquids next to the point of sale.

Helsinki the rescue service has had to point out deficiencies at the points of sale for fireworks. There are a total of 32 sales points in Helsinki this year.

The fire inspectors visited all sales points, and also inspected their warehouses. The rescue service's summary in the message service X says that most of the points of sale were organized appropriately.

However, some shortcomings were revealed during the inspection round. In two locations, the vending machines were not caught immediately, which is contrary to the Finnish Safety and Chemicals Agency I supported the instructions.

Fireworks sales cabinets should withstand fire for at least 30 minutes. If the doors are not closed, the fire can spread to the outside of the cabinet or from the outside to the inside of the cabinet.

According to the rescue service, the door of the sales cabinet was repaired while the fire inspectors were waiting.

From one the point of sale was completely missing a hand fire extinguisher, and it was retrieved from a storage container while the fire inspectors were waiting.

There was flammable liquid in the immediate vicinity of one of the sales points. It was moved away during an inspection by the emergency services.

In addition to these, warning labels, contact information, and instructions for returning defective products at the points of sale were added through inspection.

During the inspection round, the demarcation of five sales points was improved. According to Tukes' instructions, the point of sale should be placed in such a way that after making the purchases, the customer is directed directly out of the store or store. The customer is not wanted to walk with fireworks in other areas of the store.

In three According to fire inspectors, the point of sale in the destination was cramped.

Next year, the rescue service will have to think about the placement of sales points in more detail. The sales event must not interfere with other operations or exits of the store or shopping center.

The fire inspectors also had to remind at one point of sale that fireworks cannot be handed over to minors. The notice was due to the fact that there was one underage attendant at the point of sale.

In message service X, the rescue service says that there were many points of sale during the inspection round where things were in order.

At several points of sale, more than one salesperson was present, and a person who had completed the corresponding nurse's course or a substitute person was present in all of them, in some even more. Goggles were on display at sales counters.