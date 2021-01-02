New Year Finns bought almost a record number of fireworks, says the sector – Tukes predicts otherwise

At the same time, the use of professional fireworks and pyrotechnics in the New Year celebration collapsed due to corona restrictions.

Finns bought almost a record number of fireworks for personal use to celebrate the New Year, says Pyro and the Fireworks Promotion Community, based on its preliminary data. New Year’s sales followed a trend that had previously been observed in connection with the Venetians, the industry says in its press release.

At the same time, the use of professional fireworks and pyrotechnics at the New Year celebration collapsed due to corona restrictions.

Alan advance information on record sales to consumers is surprising in that at the beginning of the week, the safety and chemicals agency Tukes anticipates that the popularity of fireworks for private use will decline. In the Tukes survey, 13 percent of respondents planned to use fireworks at the turn of the year, compared to 25 percent in 2017, for example.

According to a preliminary estimate by the industry, about one million Finns bought fireworks during 2020, and another million participated in the celebration by watching them. According to the industry, the level of safety remained at last year’s level.