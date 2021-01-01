To end the year with a smile, the Roger-Teullé nursing home in Neuilly-sur-Seine (Hauts-de-Seine) brought in a Brazilian dancer to entertain its residents for New Years Eve on Thursday, December 31. Balm to the heart for them, some having been deprived of outings or visits in 2020. “It’s very nice, it’s very nice, rejoices Jacqueline Mallet, a resident. It’s still something new for us “.

The Brazilian dancer moves from room to room. Distancing requires, the elderly are divided into small groups. “It’s unexpected and that’s what makes you happy”, says a resident with a smile. “There was no reason the festivities weren’t going on, believes Marc Fernandes, the director of the nursing home. Simply, they could not be maintained under the same conditions as before “. Residents will long remember New Years Eve 2021.

The JT

The other subjects of the news