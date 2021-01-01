In Paris, the Champs-Elysées are empty, one evening of December 31. “The police have given themselves all the means to deter revelers. On this single avenue, there are at least 200 police officers on foot who will control all pedestrians all night long”, explains Nathalie Perez, live for France Télévisions. In all, more than 400 police officers are mobilized throughout the night in the area.

Live from Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône), Théo Souman ensures that “the atmosphere is very calm” on the Old Port. “Marseille is also preparing to change the year under curfew, there are only a few passers-by who are a little slow to return to their place of New Year’s Eve“, explains the latter. 800 police officers are mobilized for the controls.

