New Year Eleven were injured by fireworks at a New Year’s Eve party – the youngest four-year-old

The study by the Ophthalmologists’ Association was carried out in collaboration with the Finnish Safety and Chemicals Agency and the Department of Ophthalmology at Helsinki University Central Hospital.

Fireworks eye injuries doubled from the previous year. According to the annual report of the Finnish Ophthalmologists’ Association, eye injuries caused by New Year’s fireworks were treated in hospitals in 11 patients on New Year’s Eve and in the coming days.

Of the injuries, 10 were caused by fireworks and one by a so-called papata. The previous year, there were exceptionally only five injuries at the New Year’s Eve celebrations.

In addition, one patient suffered an eye injury from a starburst.

Two of those injured were under 15 years of age. The youngest was 4 years old.

Patients were treated in five hospitals. The most minor injuries treated by health centers are not included in the survey.

Most patients came to Lappeenranta, where five patients were treated. Two patients were treated in both Helsinki and Turku.

The study by the Ophthalmologists’ Association was carried out in collaboration with the Finnish Safety and Chemicals Agency and the Department of Ophthalmology at Helsinki University Central Hospital.