New Year Consumers in the rocket trade are expected to be brisk in the absence of large fireworks – Rocket dealers wonder at Corona Coordination Group’s recommendation not to fire fireworks

Rocket dealers believe that the cancellations of big fireworks will increase rocket purchases by private consumers this year. CEO of Rakettitukku Antti Aitto-ditch expects sales to hurt to the level of 2017, which was a record year for Rakettitukku.

“Fireworks have a long tradition, many have at least certainly been watching if they haven’t used (fireworks) themselves before. Now that such viewing is not possible, at least in larger events, it may be easier to get something for yourself, ”Aitto-oja estimates to STT.

Due to the corona situation, fireworks organized by cities have been canceled all over the country. New Year’s fireworks have been canceled in the Helsinki metropolitan area, Turku, Tampere and Joensuu, among others. In Oulu, the rockets will be virtually blown up during the New Year’s celebration broadcast.

Christmas below, the metropolitan corona coordination group recommended that even private individuals refrain from firing rockets altogether. Managing Director of Suomen Ilotulitus oy Niila Rajala wonders what the alignment is based on.

“For ten years, fireworks have not eaten up any intensive care capacity, and the capacity of basic care has been disrupted more, for example due to alcohol use,” says Rajala.

Aitto-ditch also does not understand the instructions.

“If time is spent in a family-centered way, Christmas has already been spent together and the New Year is also celebrated together, I don’t really see how rockets would weaken that (corona infection) situation.”

Fireworks sales began on Sunday and will continue in many locations until New Year’s Eve. Ilotulitus oy’s Rajala bets dams as a New Year’s hit product, the popularity of which has grown every year. He believes that silent products also trade well.

Both Rakettitukku and Suomen Ilotulitus oy are reminded to wear safety goggles and safety distances to avoid unnecessary damage. Aitto-ditch also urges you to read the instructions for use of the products well in advance of going out to shoot.