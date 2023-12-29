New Year | Children are not welcome at Käärijä's free concert in Helsinki

Helsinki does not recommend bringing children to Käärijä's concert on New Year's Eve. For those under 12, there is a children's disco and a modest pyro show in the early evening.

“Uh-hh-hhI want to see Wrapper!”

The cry is full of tears and predicts final disappointment.

It echoes on New Year's Eve in numerous families with children in various parts of Helsinki and the whole of Uutta County, and the reason is clear: Käärijän, or Jere Pöyhönen Kansalaistor's grand concert is not recommended for children under the age of 12 for safety reasons.

“A big late-night concert is not a place for small children,” the event's security manager Björn Åkerblom line in the announcement of the city of Helsinki.

In the bulletin is described broadly, what everything has been done to guarantee the safety of the concert since last year. The instructions of the event supervisors have been improved, there is close cooperation with the police, and shooting off your own fireworks is prohibited in the entire center, including Kansalaistori. However, it can be read between the lines that it may not be possible to keep the drunk party crowd completely sober.

For small children and their parents, as a substitute for Käärijä and the big pyro show, there is an early evening Skidit disco and a small pyro show. The disco starts at Kansalaistor at 5:30 p.m. and a small-scale firefight at 6 p.m.

At the end of the evening DJ Xmies, Lyömömitt, Vilma Alina, Bess and Käärijä will entertain the Kansalaistor party crowd in the big concert.

The turn of the wrapper is when the year changes from old to new. The mayor of Helsinki will welcome the year 2024 before the pop star's performance Juhana Vartiainen. The evening is crowned by a pyro display that replaces traditional fireworks.

“Pyroshow is more ecological than fireworks and less dependent on the weather,” says the CEO in the press release Stuba Nikula From the Helsinki Event Foundation, which organizes the party. The pyro effects are fired from the stage, the edges of the stage and the event area from scissor cranes to a height of about 70 meters, and they are visible in the entire event area from Kansalaistor to the Töölönlahti event park, the release states.

Event will cause exceptional arrangements for light and vehicle traffic in the vicinity of Kansalaistor from around 22:00 to 01:30. You can read more detailed instructions at helsinginuusivuosi.fi.

There are exceptions in public transport between 21:45 and 02:00. Mannerheimintie is closed between Eteläinen Hesperiankatu and Arkadiankatu between 22:00 and 02:00. All bus traffic runs to Kamppi between 21:45 and 02:00, when the Elielinaukio bus terminal is not in use. More detailed exception information can be found line by line in HSL's route guide and from the hsl.fi website.

Correction 29.12. 2:05 p.m.: In the entry of the article, fireworks were mistakenly mentioned instead of a pyroshow.