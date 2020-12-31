Highlights: New year celebration faded due to announcement of night curfew in Delhi

Ban on organizing party in public places, but was allowed in hotels, restaurants

Confusion created after the announcement of the night curfew, pre-booking canceled

new Delhi

Where will you be at 12 to celebrate the new year? This question was in the mind of all those people, who wanted to go out with friends and their relatives late Thursday evening to celebrate the New Year and welcome 2021. But the sudden announcement of a nocturnal curfew in the national capital, dented their plans and faded the celebrations. However, people are peering into their homes and celebrating.

Pre-booking started after the announcement of the night curfew

Soon after the announcement, people began to cancel hotel and restaurant bookings. Many hotels and restaurants and other establishments in the city had taken bookings for the midnight celebrations and started all preparations for the New Year celebrations, but programs were quickly canceled after the curfew was announced. The order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said that in view of the spread of Kovid-19 and its rapid spread of a highly contagious type (strain) in the UK, on ​​December 31 from 11 am to 1 January morning six The curfew will be implemented till 11 pm and again on January 1 from 11 am to 6 pm on January 2. The order also said that no more than five people would be allowed to gather in public places.



Disillusioned with the mood to go out and celebrate

26-year-old Nipun Malhotra, a businessman by profession, said, ‘You can’t party with friends and family with all these restrictions … I was planning to go out with friends, but after the night curfew was announced for me The parents asked me to drop this idea. I’ll be at home now. ‘ There are many people like Malhotra, who wanted to go out and celebrate the new year. Calls to many hotels and restaurants, big and small, canceled their pre-booking. However, it was not needed.

‘There was no restriction on the party in the licensed premises but how to return home in the night curfew?’

Nearly 10 months after the Kovid-19 pandemic began to spread in the country, many establishments were expecting good business. He explained to the public that the ban is for ‘public places’, including parks, atriums or any open spaces, but does not include ‘licensed premises’. But confusion persisted and many customers were upset and to avoid trouble on their way back home, they canceled the booking.

‘Decision taken earlier would not have been confusion’

Rahul Sarin, owner of Dinroom and Tio Lounge, said, “The order has told us that the number of customers during the New Year celebrations should not exceed 50 percent of our capacity.” We are already doing this. All other restrictions are for public places. ‘ “But after the announcement of the nocturnal curfew, people started getting nervous after seeing the news like ‘No celebration of New Year in Delhi’ and some other messages started going away,” he said. This has affected our business as I am getting many calls to cancel the booking.

‘First curfew would not have been announced before preparation’

Delhi Police spokesperson Ish Singhal also issued a message clarifying this. Singhal said, “Licensed campuses are exempted from this, they can continue to operate with their license stipulations, including the use of half the seating capacity and other guidelines related to Kovid-19.” Some, like Rohit Kochhar, owner of Fly Bar Restaurant in Rajouri Garden, criticized the government for taking the decision at the last minute. He said that the New Year celebrations in Delhi were canceled at the last minute. He said, ‘We had made all the preparations. Why was it not announced a few days ago?