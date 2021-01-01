new Delhi: This time on the new year, there was something else to see. Every time Rajiv Chowk was full of people. From youth to children, old people were present. That Rajiv Chowk was closed, barricades were imposed, and no one was allowed to visit the inner circle of Rajiv Chowk. Only those people who had traffic passes could go inside.

Night curfew was imposed in the capital Delhi. No more than 5 people can gather together after 11 pm. Due to which there was neither any kind of party nor people gathered. However, a lot of people went out to shop before the curfew. But there was also disappointment among the people that they are not able to celebrate the new year like every time.

Most people celebrated the new year by cutting cakes at their homes. People say that security is more important. That is why we are having a party in our homes, in which the housemates will be involved.

The same situation was witnessed in Noida as well. Although there was no curfew-like situation in Noida, there were no parties. Every year the banquet halls were filled, no one reached there this time. All types of parties were canceled, the owners of these halls also suffered.

