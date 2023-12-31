Russians celebrate the New Year in 11 different time zones. At a time when the chimes are ringing with might and main in Kamchatka, Muscovites are just beginning to prepare the festive table. This time, the New Year begins on the night from Sunday to Monday and marks the beginning of a long weekend for Russians. How a country divided into 11 time zones celebrates the New Year is in Izvestia’s material.

New Year in Russia: history and traditions of the holiday

According to the resolution on the transfer of days off in 2024, previously published by the Ministry of Labor, New Year's holidays begin on Saturday, December 30, and will last until Monday, January 8. The New Year celebration will take place from Sunday (December 31) to Monday (January 1). In addition, during the New Year's weekend, one of the main Orthodox holidays falls – the Nativity of Christ: it is celebrated on the night of January 7th. Due to the fact that public holidays coincide with calendar weekends, Saturday January 6 is moved to May 10, 2024, and Sunday January 7 is moved to Tuesday December 31 of the following year.

Russians have long been accustomed to the fact that the New Year is celebrated simultaneously with the beginning of the calendar year – from December 31 to January 1, but this was not always the case. In ancient times in Rus' this day was celebrated on March 1 in accordance with the day of Holy Easter.

“In 1492, under Prince Ivan III, the unifier of Russian lands, the New Year began to be celebrated on September 1. The date was timed to coincide with the victory of the Byzantine emperor Constantine the Great over the Roman emperor Maxentius, who was hostile to the new religion. The prince, the metropolitan, the boyars and servicemen went to the Cathedral Square of the Moscow Kremlin, where a solemn service was held,” Ilya Strekalov, a methodologist on the history of the Internet Lesson Home School, told Izvestia.

Moreover, both before and after 1492, chronology was carried out not from the Nativity of Christ, but from the creation of the world in accordance with Byzantine customs (and Byzantium for many years before its fall was considered the patroness of Rus').

Photo: IZVESTIA/Konstantin Kokoshkin

Significant changes to the system of celebrating the New Year were introduced by the reformer Tsar Peter the Great. Shortly before 1700, he issued a decree on a new calendar and the celebration of the New Year from January 1. In honor of the New Year, for the first time they began to set off fireworks, put up Christmas trees and decorate the streets. The first Christmas tree decorations were Christian symbols: angels and stars. Glass balls appeared only at the threshold of the 20th century.

According to the eastern calendar, the New Year will not begin until February 10, 2024: on this day, the Green Wood Dragon will replace the Black Water Rabbit.

Time zones of Russia: New Year's Eve 2024

Russia is the only country in the world where you can celebrate the New Year 11 times, according to the number of time zones.

— at 15:00 Moscow time, the New Year comes to Kamchatka;

— at 16:00 — to the Magadan region and Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk;

– at 17:00 – to the Far East (to Vladivostok, Khabarovsk and Ussuriysk);

– at 18:00 – to Chita, Blagoveshchensk, Transbaikalia, Amur region and Yakutia;

– at 19:00 – to Irkutsk, Buryatia (to Ulan-Ude);

– at 20:00 – to the Krasnoyarsk and Altai territories, Kemerovo, Tomsk and Novosibirsk regions, to Tuva;

— at 21:00 — to the Omsk region;

— at 22:00 — to Chelyabinsk, Tyumen, Perm, Bashkiria and the Sverdlovsk region (to Yekaterinburg);

– at 23:00 – to Udmurtia, Tatarstan (to Kazan), Ulyanovsk, Samara and Togliatti;

— at 24:00 — to Moscow, St. Petersburg, Krasnodar region;

– at 01:00 – to the Kaliningrad region.

Thus, residents of Kamchatka celebrate the New Year earlier than other regions. Note that the easternmost territory of Russia is Ratmanov Island. Interestingly, just four kilometers from it is the American island of Kruzenshtern, where at this time the evening of December 31st is just beginning. The islands are popularly nicknamed Tomorrow and Yesterday.

Happy New Year 2024 in Russia

Residents of Russia, scattered across different cities with their relatives and friends, are already accustomed to congratulating everyone according to their time zone of residence . At the same time, people who celebrated the New Year earlier often wait until it arrives in accordance with the time zone of those who congratulated them earlier and congratulate them in return.

Photo: RIA Novosti/Vitaly Nevar