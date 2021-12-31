Thirty-first December dedicated to the others for Josè Mourinho. The Roma coach tonight went to Caritas in via Marsala, at Termini station, and brought the guests basic necessities good both for dinner tonight and for the next few days. On a personal basis, the Giallorossi coach delivered sugar, pasta, canned meat and other things that are needed in everyday life and guaranteed his support – moral and material – also in 2022. Initially no one knew of Mou’s visit, then they were warned the leaders of Caritas and great was the surprise of those present when they saw him arrive. Mourinho stopped for an hour, chatted with everyone, wished him well and some photos and promised that he will come back.