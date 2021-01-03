EI Athletic was one of the four teams that they played on the day of New Years Eve. And the only one who lost. The grapes were choked at twelve surely and the bells sounded like a duel. Today, three days later, the feeling returns that the team is in a loop from which it cannot get out: a normal game, survival, and a hit. Thus it is impossible to advance. As soon as I chain two failures, Garitano he will be fired and today that could happen against Elche. San Mamés houses two groups that try to flee from burning at all costs (follow the game live on AS.com).

The rojiblanco team is under pressure, and much more watching the upcoming calendar: Barcelona, ​​Atlético and the Super Cup, with a contact against him Madrid. The mood in which today’s contenders arrive is diametrically opposite. He Athletic walk again depressed, for Thursday’s defeat in the derby against Real, where once again he did not throw himself on goal and the lions showed manifest disability for overcome enemy lines without using the kick. Above he was injured Unai lopez, one of the few that have soccer in the squad. The lack of the injured Yeray has also reduced defensive security.

He Elche has chained eight games without winning, in which he has only been able to add five draws, but arrives at San Mamés with the high morale after the point achieved against Real Madrid. Almirón could repeat lineup for the first time so far this season, although he usually has an ace up his sleeve. At midfield is where more alternatives handle.

Almiron has stayed again at home, for the third consecutive day, due to his positive in covid-19. Jesus Muñoz will return to direct on the field, with direct connection with the Argentine technician. The owner Christian Bragarnik, also affected, has stayed in the same way in Elche. In the last two visits to Bilbao, Elche added a draw and a win. They are not bad precedents to try to start with good foot the year 2021.