2020 is dying and for Time magazine, it’s the worst year in history that we are leaving behind. On August 4, Beirut is found in ashes. An explosion causes the death of more than 200 people. Lebanon, already dying, suffers an additional shock. In the United States, a few words for torture, that of George Floyd. A black man repeats: “I can not breath anymore“. He is suffocated by a white policeman. Filmed by a passer-by, the image triggers riots in the country. The question of police violence arises around the world.

America, more divided than ever, is called to vote. Joe Biden is elected president, Kamala Harris becomes the first vice-president in history. Donald Trump plays golf. Remembering 2020 is also remembering Samuel Paty, murdered in front of his college for teaching freedom of expression. Face of the Republic, and professor killed by Islamic terrorism. The year was also tumultuous for the planet, affected by multiple natural disasters.

The JT

The other subjects of the news