Dancing in the streets, singing loudly in a nightclub remains impossible this year. So, for New Year’s Eve, artists imagine a new world and virtual meetings. In Paris, Thursday, December 31, in the afternoon, Jean-Michel Jarre prepares his New Year’s concert, in the form of a technical and musical challenge. “I have sensors on my body, arms, forearms, feet and joints to take over all of my movements, lists the musician. You will see the result of my virtual skeleton on the screen “.

As Notre-Dame de Paris is under construction, the cathedral has been reconstructed in three dimensions. The virtual reality show will be broadcast on the website of the City of Paris. About a hundred technicians are involved in the project. They are not allowed to make mistakes: everything will be done live for the twelve strokes of midnight.