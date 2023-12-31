Sunday, December 31, 2023
New Year | A resident of the Child Welfare Institution set fire to his bedclothes in Pori, a long renovation caused by the extinguishing water

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 31, 2023
in World Europe
0
New Year | A resident of the Child Welfare Institution set fire to his bedclothes in Pori, a long renovation caused by the extinguishing water

The fire did not cause any injuries.

Child Welfare Institution Karhunsyli in Pori had to be evacuated on New Year's Eve because a resident set fire to his bedding on his bed.

The on-duty fire marshal of the Satakunta rescue service tells STT that the fire that broke out before ten in the evening did not cause any injuries, but Karhunsyl's extinguishing equipment was turned on due to the fire, which caused moisture damage to the building. He estimates that due to the renovation, the building will be out of use for several months.

Bear's lap is a 14-bed facility according to the Satakunta welfare area. The residents have been relocated due to the fire.

