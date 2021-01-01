In Paris,the avenue des Champs-Élysées was deserted, Thursday December 31 in the evening. The huge crowd that usually flies to party has been replaced by police and gendarmes mobilized in large numbers. Their mission: to enforce the curfew, through the control of pedestrians, but also vehicles to verify travel certificates. In Grenoble (Isère), Metz (Moselle), Rennes (Ille-et-Vilaine), or even La Réunion, the streets were empty.

New Year’s Eve took place without effusions, without communicative joy in the city centers where everything was closed, and people stuck at home. “We would have rather liked to meet up with lots of friends and celebrate things with dignity”, testifies a resident from his window. “If we can do differently next year, that would be good anyway”, adds a passerby. However, there was no question of giving up the party: in a small group, around a good dinner, the French met.

