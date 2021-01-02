Guy Ferdinand, boss of the “Petitbonum”, is active in ensuring the best eve possible for its customers: “Food, a little rum, a little wine, good times, good music and that magical setting that is the Caribbean Sea, which makes everyone dream.” Customers are delighted: “Being able to party on December 31 is quite exceptional”, enthuses a tourist. “We’re all here to have a good time, protecting each other”, testifies a client.

The Léger family wakes up in small groups to protect themselves. They called in a caterer for the evening. “They said no more than six, we are six with our children”, highlighted José Léger. On the beach, 150 guests are celebrating the year 2021. Everyone wishes for 2021, “happiness, joy, freedom”. On the track, die-hards start the new year by calling for better days.

