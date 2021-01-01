New Year A man lit a fireworks in his hand and a rocket hit his face – The fireworks again caused numerous eye injuries

Five eye injuries caused by fireworks were treated in southern Finland.

Fireworks caused a total of five eye injuries in southern Finland. This year, both spectators without goggles and people who lit fireworks without goggles were injured, according to a press release from the Department of Ophthalmology, Helsinki University Hospital.

Two of the injured were young men who had lit the fireworks themselves without goggles.

In one case, the fireworks were lit in the hand and the first rocket detached from the “pot” hit the area of ​​the lighter’s eye, causing a moderate bruise.

In another case, a still unburned star ray stick accidentally protruded into the orbit.

One of the patients was a 70-year-old man who watched fireworks from a distance of about 30 to 40 meters on a sports field. For some reason, however, the fireworks or part of it hit the area of ​​one eye with great force, causing severe bruising and intraocular bleeding.

The injuries of two patients were not judged to be severe.

Three of the injuries occurred in the metropolitan area. In addition, two patients were brought to the hospital from other parts of southern Finland to receive treatment for a fireworks injury, according to a press release from the Hyksin Ophthalmology Clinic.

Fireworks eye damage is caused in the metropolitan area from 1 to 7 New Year’s Eve.

In recent years, spectators have also been widely informed about the risks associated with fireworks and the need for goggles. In addition, goggles are mandatory when lighting fireworks.