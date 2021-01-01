For the vast majority of French people crossed by France 2, Thursday, December 31 in the afternoon, it will be a New Year’s Eve without party favors and without excess. Some admit it, they did not want to give up the party. “Government restrictions, we’re a little fed up“Says a young man. Faced with the risk of an assembly, the government is showing the greatest firmness. 100,000 police and gendarmes will be mobilized throughout the country to ensure that the curfew is respected.

For several days, proposals for underground parties have been popping up on social networks. The Minister of the Interior promises zero tolerance. “The owners of the premises will have to answer in court“, assured Gerald Darmanin. About fifteen departments have banned or restricted the sale of alcohol. Several also prohibit the sale of fireworks.

