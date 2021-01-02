The Champs-Elysees (Paris) were deserted, Thursday December 31st. The huge crowd that usually swells was replaced by police and gendarmes who patrolled in large numbers. Their mission is to ensure that the government’s instructions are respected. All over France, the same empty streets, without effusions, and people cloistered in their homes. “We would have liked to meet up with lots of friends, together and celebrate things with dignity”, admits a man from his window



Like many French people, the family Maretto made the choice of a New Year’s Eve in a small committee. This year, they gave up the usual big family reunion. Bereaved by the Covid, they know the importance of being careful: “It costs us a lot. But out of respect for the situation and the people who were impacted, we felt it was fairer to have a happy but sober party “, testify Chiarra Maretto.

The JT

The other subjects of the news