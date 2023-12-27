New Year | A change in the weather can endanger fireworks in the Helsinki region

New Year's fireworks may be at risk due to the changing weather in the Helsinki region.

Year will change to windy and snowy signs, if the latest weather forecasts hold true. The weather in the Helsinki region will possibly become so windy that it may have a significant impact on the fireworks on New Year's Eve.

On Sunday, according to the forecast of the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the wind will blow in gusts of up to 15 meters per second.

The wind blows from the east and is strongest on the south coast.

The temperature is a few degrees below zero. Even though the meter doesn't show very bad readings, the strong wind increases the bite of the frost. The sky remains cloudy.

Sunday and on the night between Monday, several centimeters of snow will accumulate in the south, according to the forecast of the weather company Foreca. After the turn of the year, the snow accumulation is at its greatest in the morning just under ten centimeters.

The accumulation of snow in the six hours preceding the forecast moment is calculated.

Heavy snowfall and strong wind will continue on New Year's Day. At the same time, the weather is getting colder.

The temperature on Monday will be at its lowest at 11 degrees below zero, but the wind will make it feel colder, even over 20 degrees below zero.

“You must wear thick gloves and a thick beanie,” says the meteorologist on duty Jari Tuovinen From the Institute of Meteorology.

The wind brings two low pressures, which are predicted to arrive in Finland on Sunday. However, there are still uncertainties associated with the forecasts.

“Their timing is still a bit open, whether they will coincide with the turn of the year,” says Tuovinen.

The strong wind makes it difficult to use fireworks and requires special caution from the partygoers.

“Light rockets immediately go in the direction of the wind. Now it's a good deal, luckily, so you can at least put a stick into the project.”

However, the wind may blow the rocket away before it reaches the sky, says Tuovinen.

“We have to find a place where the wind can't accidentally blow the rocket onto people or onto the roofs of houses.”