The party no matter what: nearly 2,500 people gathered in the town of Lieuron, in Ille-et-Vilaine, to water the transition to the year 2021. Live, in the 12/13 of France 3, the journalist Charles Lemercier explains that the clandestine party continued, Friday, January 1 in the morning. “The cohabitation with the inhabitants went well. Some even went to meet revelers this morning to approach the sound barrier “, reports the journalist.



The cohabitation went less well with the gendarmerie. “Thursday evening, December 31, a convoy was stopped by one of the vehicles, but it was targeted, stoned, set on fire. Three gendarmes were slightly injured”, continues Charles Lemercier. Friday, January 1 in the morning, the gendarmerie organized filter barriers. “There are 150 of them there. They are waiting for reinforcements, perhaps for an evacuation. But revelers have told us that they intend to stay here to party for two days.”, concludes the journalist France Télévisions.

The JT

The other subjects of the news