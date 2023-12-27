New Year 2100 | New Year's extra seconds will disappear – in the future, the leap minute will equalize time

Second here and there. There are enough of them in a person's life. If you live to be a hundred years old, you have time to accumulate more than 3.15 billion seconds.

Few people noticed in the abundance of seconds that on New Year's Eve 2016 one more second was added to the clocks.

Individual seconds have already been added to calendars and the passage of time 27 times since 1972, either at the end of June or usually at the turn of the year.

For a second the international printing and measuring agency Bipm informs Finland about the addition already in the summer of 2016 with a newsletter. The same letter goes to all 59 member states.

Paris-based Bipm already received a message from another organization: now we need one more second.

The abbreviation of that organization is IERS. It monitors the Earth's rotation with the help of radio telescopes. It has the power to suggest leap seconds.

That all sounds like an agent James Bond -like the secret plot of the movie, but it's actually quite a thing.

If the clocks and seconds were not monitored in this way, the time shown by the clocks would soon not correspond to the natural time of day. It is based on the movements of the Earth.

However, the added seconds have their downside. Computers, account transfers, stock exchanges, positioning… are affected by the increase.

During the day is exactly 86,400 seconds. The length of a second never changes, but the rotation of the Earth lives and changes.

The changes in rotation are not big. However, in just a few years, they can accumulate to a second.

A leap second is used if the difference grows larger than 0.9 seconds. Until now, leap seconds have had to be added. It has been done every few years. The seconds could still be reduced, but it has not been done.

FOR SECONDS however, there will be an end to the watvo. The General Assembly of the Bipm mentioned at the beginning decided in the fall of 2022 that after 2035 seconds will not be set.

Leap seconds will be replaced by – leapminute!

One minute is added to the Earth's official time calculation only when enough seconds have accumulated, in dozens.

“New Year's in 2100 would be a good fit for the first leap minute,” he reflects Markku Poutanen. He is a research professor who just retired from the Geospatial Information Center of the Land Surveying Institute

So there would be a big even year celebration. The party buzz would be strangely cheered up by that new minute. Who wouldn't want more time in their life!

Seconds so we will get rid of the addition before long. It has especially bothered the people who program and maintain computers.

The same vagaries annoy others on Earth as well. Trade payment traffic and the world's stock exchanges also want to get rid of extra seconds.

You always have to add a second to the programs that transfer data when the instruction comes. Otherwise, the zeros and ones of complicated programs can get mixed up.

Poutanen is a geodesist by profession, which means he measures the size, movement and shape of the Earth, but also the location of objects on the Earth's surface.

Your cell phone moves with you on the surface of the earth. If it has a GPS connection, i.e. positioning by satellites, very accurate time determination is required. It's not easy.

“First of all, we all move in space, that is, in the Earth's orbit, at 30 kilometers per second. At the same time, we also move on the earth's surface at about 800 kilometers per hour, that is, when the earth rotates around its axis,” he opens the thread.

“It's worth remembering that the satellites themselves also move in the Earth's orbit at more than 28,000 kilometers per hour.”

So a lot of movement, every moment. Even so, the network of Gps satellites locates the cell phone to the nearest meter.

“We need accurate information about the position of the Earth and the positions of the satellites every moment.”

Location is not possible in such a coordinate system without numerous atomic clocks. First of all, all positioning satellites have their own.

A GPS satellite updates its own position and height in space precisely with the help of a clock. Information about it goes to the atomic clocks that receive messages on earth.

Atomic clock time measurement is based on the vibration of the atom of the element cesium, and it vibrates briskly, 9,192,631,770 times – per second.

Atomic clocks use it to measure time extremely precisely, with an accuracy of billionths of a second. The differences in timing are known.

“Actually, the difference between GPS time and calendar seconds has already stretched to 18 seconds, despite the leap seconds.”

“The difference is not visible in mobile phone navigators, because satellite clocks calculate that difference automatically,” says Poutanen.

So a second matters, and that's why it's watched.

On Earth let's compare the times of different atomic clocks. After all, they don't run at the same pace.

Time is made up UTC, Coordinated Universal Time. It is the average of the times of 200 different atomic clocks.

In determining the location, the US Gps we are familiar with, the European Galileo, the Russian Glonass and the Chinese Beidou all use their own time systems.

However, everyone is defined by atomic clocks.

Users see only UTC, or Coordinated Universal Time, on Earth. So a complex and precise system.

In order for everything to be synchronized and positioned correctly under the meter, there is one more but.

The timekeeping of the clocks must also be taken into account Albert Einstein effect of general relativity.

Surveyor Poutanen knows what he's talking about.

He was one of those who participated in Europe's first GPS campaign in 1989. It was the beginning of the current satellite-based coordinate system. Now its maps are used by all Europeans.

For the last four years, Poutanen was also the general secretary of IAG. This international geodetic organization is responsible for keeping the world's coordinate systems and accurate observations of the Earth's position up to date.

Geodetic station Metsähovi of the Geospatial Information Center is one of the important stations that make up the geodetic observation network in the world.

There are more than a dozen similar positions in the world. Without the world's forests, satellite positioning would not work.

Senior the knee remembers the abbreviation Y2K, year two kilos. It depicted the beginning of the year 2000, the zero moment. The whole world prepared for it at the end of 1999.

The fear was that when the millennium changes, the computers will get confused due to resetting the century. Fortunately, the damage was minor.

After Y2K, digitalization has progressed. More and more everyday things rely on seconds and programs, such as bank payment transactions.

So we can't get rid of precise measurements of a second. But soon they will be brought to everyday life conveniently, in packages of minutes.

“The leap minute only affects the fact that there is no need to add leap seconds every few years,” says Markku Poutanen.

“A whole minute more once or twice a century, it's easier.”