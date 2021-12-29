Grupo 5, the most recognized cumbia orchestra in the country, gave an important announcement on the occasion of the end of the year parties, as they have prepared a totally free show for all their fans.

The concert of Group 5 will be broadcast exclusively by Latina this Friday, December 31, starting at 10 at night. A fact that makes Elmer, Andy and Christian Yaipén, leaders of the orchestra that is about to celebrate 49 years of musical experience, very happy.

Christian Yaipén He announced that there will be a varied repertoire to reach all his audience from the jungle, north, center, south and Peru, as well as millions of people around the world.

“Thank you Latina for giving us the opportunity, through your signal, to reach the last corner of the country. We are going to enjoy and dance to the best hits of Group 5, with a repertoire for our fans from all over Peru and abroad who have already told us that they are going to tune in, “he said. Christian Yaipén, lead vocalist of the orchestra.

Andy Yaipén He stressed that this concert will allow them to reach millions of fans, but, without a doubt, he misses holding his face-to-face events with the public enjoying each performance of Group 5.

“Last year we did a concert via Streaming and this year it will be by television signal. I am happy because despite the pandemic, we can welcome the new year by making our fans dance who, like us, will miss receiving 12 o’clock in a face-to-face concert, “he said.

About, Elmer yaipén He was happy with the concert that they will give to the families of Peru, but he also revealed that he was affected by the constant changes in the regulations on the part of the authorities.

“I am very happy that our music reaches all the homes of Peruvian families for free. We have prepared a super-battery repertoire, varied, danceable, so that they can enjoy with their loved ones ”, he commented.

“These are difficult times for our business, since the regulations issued by the Government are reasons for misinterpretation by those who execute them, exploitation, obstacles and thousands of families are affected. We have entrepreneurs who do things the right way; however, we see with great sadness every day how other “entrepreneurs” in the same field work freely, “he added.

Where to see the Group 5 show for New Year 2022?

You can watch the show from 10 pm on December 31 through Latina Televisión on the following channels:

DirecTV Channel 192 (SD / HD) Channel 1192 (HD)

Movistar TV Channel 102 (SD) Channel 802 (HD)

Claro TV Channel 2

Entel TV Channel 13