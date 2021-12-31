The reggaeton has proven to be the preferred gender of the young (and not so young) in the last two decades. The New Year is coming, and you don’t want to leave your favorite artists, such as Rauw Alejandro (whose concert in Lima sold out), Bad Bunny, Anuel AA, Karol G, C Tangana, Maluma, Natti Natasha (who recently had an anectode that marked his life), among many others, who are already idols in the genre. But reggaeton also has other classic divos, such as Daddy Yankee, Tito el Bambino, Héctor el Father, Don Omar, Wisin y Yandel, Residente, among several others.

The Christmas parties were celebrated with the family and in the privacy of the home; Nevertheless, New Year is a more conducive celebration to meet again with friends. In these times when the COVID-19 pandemic still exists, the gatherings of friends and family for the end of the year parties must have a very limited capacity; However, trips and meetings have multiplied in recent days, so it will be practically inevitable to celebrate this holiday, which serves to renew hope but also to sing, dance, play and ‘move hard’.

Karol G. Photo: Karol G / Instagram

That is why in this note we leave you a small list of the best reggaeton songs that have come out this 2021, And they cannot be missing from your New Year’s playlist, but not on any occasion and date next year.

Sejodiotó (Karol G)

Yonaguni (Bad Bunny)

All of you (Rauw Alejandro)

Yacht (C Tangana)

Prohibition (Anuel AA)

Sober (Maluma)

Ram pam pam (Natti Natasha)

An amazing bitch (Naty Peluso)

Ateo (C Tangana feat. Naty Peluso)