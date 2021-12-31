The New year 2022 It is hours away from starting and, as expected, there are restrictive measures to celebrate it like a year ago, due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, to prevent contagion, some groups have met to sing to their audience and have prepared virtual concerts to be able to see it from the tranquility of home.

In this note, know the shows to enjoy them for free and say goodbye to 2021.

Team 5

Christian Yaipén and the Team 5 They will offer a virtual show that can be seen for free through the screens of Latina. The concert is timed to ring in the New Year 2022 at 12:00 pm on January 1.

“For us it is an honor to be accompanying all the families nationwide, since we have to spend it again at home because there will be no face-to-face party as the government has dictated. We are doing this special for our audience that has followed us for many years, taking into account the people of the jungle, the people of the south and the north, “says the singer in a statement.

“That is why we are touching the whole country and why not say it to all Peruvians in the world who are already writing to us on Facebook to thank and confirm their attendance through Latina to dance with Group 5,” adds the interpreter.

The special will air this December 31 from 10.00 pm.

Daniela Darcourt and Bryan Arámbulo

The chola blowout will broadcast its classic New Year’s Eve party with guest artists and well-known figures from América TV. Channel 4 will broadcast this special on the last day of the year at 10:00 pm.

Who will be? Daniela darcourt, Cielo Torres, César Vega, Combination of Havana, Bryan Arámbulo, Explosion of Iquitos, Los 5 de oro, Marisol, Toño Centella, Briyit Palomino, Rosita Espinar, Fresialinda, Anita Santibañez, among others.

Yaipén Brothers

Walter and Javier Yaipén announced a virtual show of the Yaipén Brothers this December 31 through Facebook Live. The group will perform its best songs to receive in 2022. It will be free and users will be able to watch it for free from 11:40 pm.