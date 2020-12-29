New Year is a public holiday every year – but why? We explain what the tradition is all about.

Munich – Holidays are a gift for employees that we all look forward to like little children again and again: Sleep in for a day, enjoy free time, do not have to fulfill any obligations. Also New Year is one of those holidays that we have got used to – and that we really don’t want to do without. Because the idea right after the New Years Eve Party – even if they are this year due to the corona pandemic, if at all, it will only take place in the smallest circle and without firecrackers * – Going to the office isn’t exactly tempting.

These rules apply on New Year’s Eve 2020

So we gratefully accept this additional day off. But have you ever thought about why on January 1st, one day after New Years Evereally free? In fact, New Year’s Day is a holiday that is not as natural as it seems to us.

New year has no religious origin

Most of the holidays in Germany go back to Christian traditions: Easter, Pentecost and Christmas give us a few days off every year. Individual days like All Saints’ Day, Epiphany or Assumption are just a few examples of additional Church holidays. In Bavaria a particularly large number of church holidays are recognized, in other federal states there are significantly fewer. Basically, the regulation of public holidays falls within the Responsibility of the individual federal states. However, New Year’s Day is recognized nationwide as a public holiday, as it has been defined as such in all German federal states.

New Year: A holiday from ancient Rome

New Year is not a religious one, but rather one secular (worldly) origin back to a resolution at the time of the Roman Empire: In the Roman Republic, the consuls began their term of office in 153 BC. first time on January 1st. Previously, the Roman consuls took office in March. In the later imperial era, January 1st was celebrated as the beginning of the new year. Here everyone wished each other a Happy New Year and exchanged gifts. These were mostly sweet fruits or palm branches, but became more valuable during the imperial era. There was extensive celebration, good food and drink – and this started the day before. In our day and age, the celebrations have finally shifted completely to New Year’s Eve, i.e. the night before the New Year.

New year: really not a church holiday?

in the Public holiday law of the Free State of Bavaria is the New Year celebrations as Israelite holiday set. It extends over two days and exempts “students and employees belonging to the profession” from school or their work. In the Bavarian public holiday law, this is also referred to as “New Year’s Festival”, but it means the time around the Jewish beginning of the year, which is based on the lunar calendar. This always takes place in the autumn months. According to the Central Council of Jews in Germany is new year the “Day of Remembrance”to commemorate the covenant that the Jewish faith made between God and Israel.

Incidentally, a popular custom among Jews at New Year is to eat an apple spread with honey, which is supposed to be a symbol of a sweet and happy New Year. This is also reminiscent of the kind of sweet gifts that the Romans made for themselves on New Years to wish themselves good luck.

January 1st is considered a Jewish holiday in many places and should be on the Circumcision of Jesus go back. According to the story, this should have taken place on the eighth day after the birth of Jesus, i.e. on January 1st. For this reason, New Year is still celebrated by some Anglican, Orthodox, Old Catholic and Protestant churches today. In the Catholic Church, New Year’s Day has long been recognized as the “day of the circumcision and naming of Jesus”. Since around 1965, however, it has been celebrated as the “Solemnity of the Mother of God” and is supposed to be based on the idea of ​​world peace.

New Year in different countries: this is how people all over the world celebrate

In Europe, the customs on New Year’s Eve are particularly different. People in southern countries celebrate the New Year in a completely different way than they do in the north. Many old customs and traditions are particularly celebrated here. Basically, however, the celebrations in the western area are limited to December 31st, New Year’s Day is usually a day of public holidays and rest.

In a very different way to Europe India New Year celebrated: Because the people

This is how the New Year is welcomed in India. © picture alliance / dpa

welcome, due to different cultures and customs, on very different dates. In some regions, the New Year is welcomed in spring, others celebrate in October or November. Nevertheless, January 1st has been adapted as New Year’s Day here as well, as nationwide Holiday set and celebrated with colorful flowers, gifts and celebrations.

The chinese new year is known to take place a few days later than our European one. This year it falls on January 28th and heralds the year of the Rooster. In addition, Chinese culture does not limit oneself to just one day, but rather celebrates the so-called “Spring Festival” for a full 15 days. During this time, however, the Chinese only have seven days off put together three public holidays and two weekends.

New Year falls on a Friday in 2020

The fact that employees across Germany do not have to go to work on January 1st is particularly encouraging in 2020, because New Year falls on one Friday. Many employees are guaranteed a long weekend right at the start of the year. * merkur.de is part of the nationwide Ippen-Digital central editorial team.