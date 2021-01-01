Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra first showed their daughter’s face Samisha Shetty Kundra on social media. Shilpa and Raj are celebrating New Year in Goa with their family. Shilpa Shetty has shared a video on Instagram, in which Raj Kundra is seen singing and his daughter Samisha is also seen playing a tune with him.

Sharing this video, Raj Kundra wrote, “Singing 2021 .. Happy New Year Introducing my princess, life and fairy Samisha Shetty Kundra. Samisha is not singing like Papa.” With this, he wrote 2021 and Family Time with the hashtag and shared many smiley emojis.

The song should stop

At the same time, Shilpa Shetty shared this video post of Rajkundra with her account. Sharing this video, he wrote, “Relax Hoon .. Sing more … Samisha Shetty Kundra is saying that Papa (Raj Kundra) you should stop singing. Instafem Happy New Year.” Along with this, Shilpa wrote New Year, Gratitude, Daughter, Love, Happenise and Singer with the hashtag.

Fans saw face for the first time

This video, shared by Shilpa Shetty and Rajkundra, is becoming increasingly viral on social media. This video, posted two hours ago, has received over six lakh views. Fans are happy to see their daughter’s face for the first time and are praising her. This video is being liked a lot.

