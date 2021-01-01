Sun, Mars, Mercury, Venus and Guru planets will all change the zodiac in the new year. But Saturn and Rahu Ketu planets will not change the zodiac throughout the year. Among them, Devguru Jupiter will transmit Aquarius on April 6. Guru will change the zodiac thrice a year, which will prove to be very important. Devguru Jupiter will transit in Aquarius on April 6, Capricorn on September 14 and again in Aquarius on November 21, Philhan is currently in Saturn and Guru Capricorn.

Shani 2021: Saturn will remain in Capricorn in the year 2021, Saturn will change constellation on January 22, these 5 zodiac signs will shine

Last year in 2020, where Saturn entered Capricorn in January itself, now Saturn will not change in this new year. Last year, Saturn was retrograde in Capricorn from May 11 to September 28. This time Saturn will remain in Capricorn throughout the year. In addition, Shanidev will remain in Capricorn until January 18, 2023. Meanwhile, from 30 April 2022 to 9 July 2022, you will transit in Aquarius. Saturn’s zodiac changes have both positive and negative effects on all zodiac signs, anyway Saturn is considered to be a justice-loving planet. Shani gives you fruits according to your karma.

Rahu Gochar 2021: Rahu transit in the new year will give tremendous benefits to these zodiac signs, be careful

Rahu’s zodiac sign

In the year 2021 of Rahu planet, there is no change in any zodiac, but Rahu is going to affect all the people this whole year by making constellation changes. In September last year, Rahu Taurus and Ketu came in Scorpio.