new Delhi: New Year 2021 is being welcomed throughout the country amid Corona crisis. People are celebrating the new year with some restrictions. At the same time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu have greeted the new year.

While congratulating PM Modi, he wrote on Twitter, ‘Warm greetings to you 2021! This year can bring good health, enjoyment and prosperity. Hope and feelings of well-being can prevail.

Wishing you a happy 2021! May this year bring good health, joy and prosperity. May the spirit of hope and wellness prevail. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu appealed to everyone to unite and move forward in this difficult time amid the Corona epidemic. The President said, “On the occasion of the new year, I extend my heartiest greetings to all fellow citizens living in India and abroad.”

Vice President Naidu said let us welcome 2021 with renewed vigor and positivity. The Vice President said, ‘We hope that we will face the challenges with patience, confidence and solidarity. Start 2021 in a healthier, happier and harmonious world than last year. I wish all our citizens a Happy New Year.

Rajnath Singh, Rahul Gandhi also gave best wishes

All the leaders including Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have also given best wishes on the new year. Rajnath Singh wrote on Twitter, ‘Heartiest greetings to all of you on New Year. May this year bring happiness, prosperity, peace and good health for you and the whole family.

While congratulating Rahul Gandhi, he wrote, ‘At the beginning of the new year we remember those whom we lost and thank all those who protect and sacrifice for us. My heart is to fight for injustice and honor with farmers and laborers. happy New Year to everybody.’

