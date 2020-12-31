CM distributed blankets to the poor in Jaipur On the eve of New Year, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot reached Rann Besare located at Ramnivas Bagh in the capital Jaipur and distributed blankets to the disadvantaged people.

Beniwal was seen as a stopover among the farmers During the New Year celebrations, Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal appeared with farmers at the halt site in support of the farmers movement in Shahjahanpur on the Haryana border.

CM expressed this hope in the new year On the number of New Year, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that there is a meeting with the farmers on the 4th, and from the meeting I had yesterday, I was very hopeful that the new year will bring some good message for the farmers and countrymen, in such a winter Kind of people must be sitting? This can be realized. He said that on the 4th, the government is possible to understand the feelings of the farmers and their feelings and will fulfill their demands.

Salute to the martyrdom of Alwar’s brave son Rohitash Yadav BJP President Dr. Satish Poonia tweeted the courage and martyrdom of the brave son Rohitas Yadav of Raikheda village in Alwar. Rohitash Yadav was martyred in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir, while defending the motherland, taking on the terrorists. Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and former Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore have also saluted the martyrdom of Rohitas Yadav on the occasion.

