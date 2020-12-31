new Delhi: The specter of the corona virus epidemic also occurred on Thursday night organizing New Year celebrations. Due to the night curfew being imposed in many cities of the country including Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, most people preferred to stay indoors on this occasion.

In view of the transition of Kovid-19 and its new form (strain), the Delhi government has imposed a nighttime curfew on December 31 and January 1 from 11 am to 6 am, so that people do not gather in the New Year celebrations.

According to the order issued by Delhi Chief Secretary and Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Chairman Vijay Dev, the night curfew will be in force from 11 am to 6 pm on January 31 and from 11 am to 6 pm on January 1. .

The order said that no more than five people will be allowed to gather in public places during the night curfew. This decision has been taken to prevent large number of people from gathering in view of Kovid-19.

On December 28, the Union Home Ministry issued a consultation to the states and union territories, stating that they can impose restrictions at the local level, including the implementation of the nighttime curfew. The ministry had said that they can do so by assessing the situation to prevent the spread of Kovid-19.

The announcement of the nocturnal curfew in Delhi, on the occasion of celebrating the New Year and welcoming 2021, with friends and their relatives late in the evening, deflated the plans of people wanting to go out and faded the celebrations. Soon after the announcement, people started canceling hotel and restaurant bookings.

Many hotels and restaurants and other establishments in the city had taken bookings for the midnight celebrations and started all preparations for the New Year celebrations, but the programs were quickly canceled after the curfew was announced.

About 10 months after the Kovid-19 pandemic began to spread in the country, many establishments were expecting good business. He explained to the public that the ban is for “public places”, including parks or any open spaces, but does not include “licensed premises”. But confusion persisted and many customers were upset and to avoid the hassle of going back home, they canceled the booking.

Delhi Police spokesperson Ish Singhal clarified the situation, stating, “Licensed campuses are exempted from this, they can continue to operate with their license stipulation, including half the seating capacity and others associated with Kovid-19 Directions are included. “

Public places like Connaught Place and India Gate, called the heart of Delhi, are not allowed to congregate after the announcement of the night curfew.

The Maharashtra government has imposed a night curfew in the wake of the Kovid-19 epidemic from 11 am to 6 am. Also, there is a ban on the gathering of five or more people at one place.

Mumbai police spokesman S Chaitanya said, “No more than five people will be allowed to gather in public places. No party will be allowed to party in hotels, bars, pubs or restaurants after 11 pm.

No ‘boat party’ or rooftop party will be allowed after the scheduled time in the city. Action will be taken against those who violate the order under Section 144 of CrPC.

On the eve of New Year, the official said that in view of the possibility of any untoward incident and to maintain law and order, about 35,000 policemen will be deployed on the streets of Mumbai.

The enthusiasm of New Year celebrations will also fade in Karnataka’s capital city Bengaluru. Actually, prohibitory orders have been issued in the city.

The Bangalore Police has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC from 6 pm on Thursday till 6 am on Friday. In this way, this time there will be no big celebrations in MG Road, Church Street, Brigade Road, Koramangala and Indiranagar. These places have been known for big and grand events on New Year.

According to the order issued by Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant, these places will now be unmanned areas. There will be no public function in Chennai as the Tamil Nadu government has banned such celebrations on Thursday and Friday in other resorts including restaurants, hotels, clubs and beach resorts.

Police has banned entry of people on Chennai’s popular Marina Beach. This beach attracted a large number of people every year for the New Year celebrations.

The Odisha government has decided to impose curfew from 10 pm on Thursday to prevent mass gathering of people on the occasion of Kovid-19.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena said that this restriction will remain in force till 5 am on Friday.

SRC tweeted, “Odisha government is imposing curfew in the entire state from 10 am to 5 am. Common people are requested to cooperate. All necessary services and necessary operations will be allowed during the curfew.

It is noteworthy that the state government has already stopped celebrating New Year on Thursday and Friday at hotels, restaurants, clubs, parks and other public places.

