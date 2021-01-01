Bollywood actress Malaika Arora has gone to Goa to celebrate New Year. She has been accompanied by her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, son Arhan, sister Amrita Arora and her husband Shakeel Girls on this trip. Now, while wishing fans a new year, Malaika has shared her very beautiful picture with Arjun Kapoor, which has gone viral within minutes. Malaika has posted the first post of the year with a romantic picture with Arjun. Fans are very fond of this style of Arjun Malaika. Along with this, the fans are praising the couple in the comment box as well as wishing them a new year.

In this picture, you can see that Arjun and Malaika have held each other in a very gentle style. After seeing the picture, it is clear that Malaika and Arjun started their new year in each other’s arms. Sharing the picture, Malaika wrote in the caption, “This is a new evening, this is a new morning, this is a new year … 2021.”

Along with this, Malaika has made another post in which she is seen with all her friends and family. Talking about Malaika’s look, during this time, she looks very beautiful in Deva Gilter outfits.

Let them know that their stay in Goa is Ajara Beach House which is the holiday home of Shakeel and Amrita. Whenever both of them come to Goa, they stay in this magnificent property. Malaika is enjoying this trip very much. She has uploaded many pictures on social media, in which she is seen posing tremendous poses on the pool side.

In the year 2020, both Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora became corona. After recovering, when Arjun went to shoot the film Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez, Malaika also reached out to give him company. Recently, Malaika had also revealed that she and Arjun were staying together during the lockdown period.

He termed this lockdown period as brilliant because he was very entertained by Arjun. Arjun and Malaika have been dating each other for the last few years. In 2019, both of them had made their relationship official. Malaika is divorced. He divorced Arbaaz Khan in 2017. While Arjun and Malaika had officially made their relationship long ago, now this year, everyone is hoping that both will seal their relationship with marriage.