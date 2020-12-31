Highlights: BMC announced via its official Twitter handle

Kovid-19 prevention norms have to be followed: BMC

Night curfew was imposed between 11 am and 6 am

Mumbai

To encourage people to party at home on New Year’s Eve, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has allowed food supplies from the restaurant after 11 pm on Thursday. The municipal body made this announcement through its official Twitter handle.

BMC tweeted, ‘Don’t stop the party Mumbai, just stay indoors after 11 pm! The restaurants have been allowed to deliver food at home in the city even after 11:00 pm. The civic body further said that Kovid-19 prevention norms have to be followed to keep Mumbai safe in the new year.



There will be no parties in hotels, bars, pubs, restaurants after 11 pm

The Maharashtra government has imposed a night curfew between 11 am and 6 am, prohibiting the gathering of five or more persons in view of the Kovid-19 epidemic. After 11 pm, parties will not be allowed to run in any hotel, bar, pub, restaurant.