New year 2021: The year 2020 has left. The new year 2021 has started around the world including India. The new year was greeted with fireworks as soon as the needle of the clock touched 12 on the night of 31 December. The whole world got wet in the celebration of New Year. First of all New Year started in New Zealand. The people there burst firecrackers to welcome the new year. After this, the New Year was welcomed with great fanfare in Australia, Dubai, India.

People on the coast of Victoria Harbor to celebrate the New Year in Hong Kong

Chinese flag depicted on Burj Khalifa, world’s tallest building on New Year in Dubai

New Year welcomed with fireworks in Sydney, capital of Australia

Thousands gathered on the shores of Goa to welcome the new year

Night curfew has been imposed in many cities in India due to Corona. However, in places like Goa, Patna and Bhopal, people were seen partying fiercely. Thousands of people arrived in Goa on the beaches to welcome the new year. The state government did not impose night curfew despite the threat of corona virus.

People gathered at the shores to watch the final sunset of 2020, causing traffic jams in the coastal areas of North Goa. There are many popular beaches in North Goa itself. By nightfall, a large crowd had gathered and the sound of music on the shores also continued to intensify.

The Health Department had proposed a night curfew, which the Chief Minister refused to implement. Local churches held prayer meetings at midnight to celebrate the new year.

