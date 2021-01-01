Happy New Year 2021 to Bollywood player Akshay Kumar Fans. He chanted the Gayatri Mantra during sunrise on the first day of the year and also shared a video of it during this time. In this video, the sun is rising and Akshay Kumar is looking at the sun and chanting the Gayatri Mantra.

Akshay Kumar has dedicated this video of Sunrise to those people who have not been able to get up early in the morning. Along with this, he has wished everyone well and a bright future. Akshay wrote, “If you missed it … here is the first sunrise of the year 2021. I am praying for everyone’s success and happiness. May the coming year be very beautiful. Warm Happy New Year to all.”

Watch the video of Akshay Kumar Gayatri Mantra here-

Fans are also giving best wishes

Akshay Kumar’s fans are also commenting on this post and wishing him a happy new year. This video, shared two hours ago, has been viewed more than 10 million times. Apart from this, Akshay Kumar’s wife and writer Twinkle Khanna has also given his fans a happy new year. He has described 2020 as the worst year and has laughed.

Watch Twinkle Khanna’s Instagram post here

Get lost 2020

Twinkle Khanna shared a picture with Akshay Kumar. Sharing this picture, he wrote, “Happy New Year and get lost sadly 2020.” Commenting on this post of Twinkle Khanna, his fans are also wishing him a happy new year.

read this also-

Bhojpuri Gaana: Dhoom of Khesari Lal Yadav’s ‘New Year Song’, got more than 44 lakh views

New Year 2021: Bollywood celebs gave fans a special New Year wish, see the post here