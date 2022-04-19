Yamaha presents the new XSR125 Legacy, based on the XSR125 launched last year. Block and bicycle part remained the same, the differences are largely in the pronounced neo-retro looks.

There are gold-colored wire wheels and special graphics that emphasize the classic shape of the rounded fuel tank and the family ties with the Sport Heritage line. Tank, side panels and fenders are finished in Historic Black, while the black Deltabox frame, swingarm, 37mm upside-down fork and engine covers provide discreet yet stylish looks. Of course there is LED lighting all around, Metzeler Karoos complete the picture.

Like its brother XSR125, the Legacy is also powered by the liquid-cooled 125cc four-valve single-cylinder, a block that has already proven its worth in the MT-125 and the R-125. With its upright seating position, compact wheelbase (1,330 mm) and accessible seat height (815 mm), the Legacy is undoubtedly an easy to handle and agile package. The XSR125 Legacy is available from June, prices are yet to be seen.