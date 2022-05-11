Sony today presents the new smartphone Xperia 1 IVdeveloped specifically for those looking for the most innovative features in the industry, particularly in terms of advanced imaging technologies, gaming features and audio powerall contained in a device with a compact and modern design.

“Xperia 1 IV is the latest addition to the Xperia series”explained Nobuki Asahina, Head of Mobile Sales & Marketing. “For Sony, creativity knows no bounds, and our new flagship model, Xperia 1 IV, is born from this philosophy”

He then added: “Xperia inspires users to express themselves in content creation, and with the Xperia 1 IV every part of the process can be handled optimally. And that’s not all: the device is also fast! Every single aspect has been designed to maximize the speed of execution, from the camera to the responsiveness in gaming. We are sure that this new smartphone will be highly appreciated by customers “.

Xperia 1 IV It features three optics, to enable optimal performance in various types of content: a super wide angle from 16 mm, a wide angle 24mm and the new telephoto lens with 85–125mm true optical zoom, an absolute first in its class.

All lenses are equipped with 12MP Exmor RS for mobile image sensor, with read speeds up to 120 fps. These features allow recordings in 4K at 120 fps for slow-motion video up to 5x, plus Real-time Eye AF and Real-time tracking in photographs with all three lenses[viii]. The Xperia 1 IV is also capable of combining depth information, using the iToF 3D sensor and AI (artificial intelligence) based subject detection for maximum accuracy in AF and low-light tracking.

Furthermore, the ZEISS optics have been specifically calibrated for the Xperia smartphone and the ZEISS T * cover reduces reflections on all rear lenses, fully benefiting rendering and contrast.

The front camera is also equipped with a 12 MP Exmor RS for mobile image sensor, with a good size improvement over the previous model, and allows for noise reduction in low-light contexts and selfie shooting in 4K HDR.

Xperia 1 IV guarantees unmatched functionality when it comes to video. Based on direct feedback from videomakers, Sony has developed the Videography Pro featurewhich centralizes all video-related settings, allowing the user to easily adjust parameters such as focus, exposure and white balance, even while recording.

Users have the ability to record and playback fast-moving scenes and slow-motion video up to 5x, thanks to the device’s ability to record in 4K HDR at 120 fps on all lenses. Making smooth, vibration-free videos is easier than ever thanks to the innovative system Optical SteadyShot with FlawlessEyeXperia 1 IV also supports technology Eye AF and object tracking in videos, allowing the user to keep the subject sharply in focus and reduce the time spent composing.

The brand new Sony smartphone also allows the shooting of video with multi-frame function, for movies with a wider dynamic range and without compromising in terms of resolution. And, for unlimited creative freedom, the Xperia 1 IV boasts extremely smooth zoom capabilities, from super wide angle to telephoto.

The quality of the live stream has also been improved simplifying their processing at the same time. The device, in fact, allows the use of the Eye AF and Object Tracking functions together with Videography Pro during live streaming, for example on YouTube. Alternatively, the user can stream high quality video from a compatible Alpha camera using Xperia 1 IV as an external monitor. In combination with Sony’s Vlog Monitor, it is possible to stream live content with even higher resolution, thanks to the use of the rear cameras.

Cinematography Pro by CineAlta

Xperia 1 IV allows the user to create cinematic-looking content with ease. Thanks to Cinematography Pro Powered by CineAlta function, it is in fact possible to record movies with parameters and chromatic settings close to professional levels. All rear cameras support high frame rate 4K recording up to 120 fps and slow motion up to 5x. In addition, thanks to the new multi-framex mode now also available for shooting, videos can be recorded with a wider dynamic range, without losing resolution.

Unmatched mobile gaming experiences

Among the advanced features designed for gaming lovers, the 120Hz display and 240Hz motion blur and touch detection technology. Additionally, gaming-specific features include Ly raiser, audio equalizer and voice chat optimization, for a truly immersive gaming experience. Xperia 1 IV is optimized with Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming, guarantee of top-level performance. Also, there is the function Heat Suppression power control (HS power control), which suppresses the deterioration of performance and battery yield due to the high temperatures of the terminal, even during the game and when the device is connected to the charger.

Xperia 1 IV makes it easy to share your game with the feature RT record, which allows the user to record approximately 30 seconds before pressing the button. In Game Enhancer mode, it is even possible to stream live, for example on YouTubegame performance, checking live audience comments, with the ability to communicate in real time.

The new Xperia 1 IV also allows for better live streaming via PC. All audio modes, including player voice, game music and voice chat with other gamers, are combined, sending them to the PC via the same cable connection. Xperia 1 IV has been chosen as the official device for the PUBG MOBILE E-sports Global Tournament 2022 competition.

Authentic musical experiences

The Xperia 1 IV has been designed to deliver truly authentic listening experiences, thanks to collaboratively refined audio capabilities with Sony Music Entertainment. New full-stage stereo speakers improve bass and kick drum performance. The speakers are also able to play songs 360 Reality Audio (360RA): hardware decoding optimizes the sound quality when listening to pieces with the related encoding from TIDAL And nugs.net. In addition, the device is equipped with the “360 Reality Audio Upmix” function, which converts the sound from stereo sources into multi-channel audio similar to 360RA[xiv]. Another novelty is represented by DSEE Ultimate, able to improve the sound quality of streaming services, bringing it closer to high resolution quality. Through an upcoming software update, the Xperia 1 IV will also support Bluetooth® LE Audio, to reduce sound delay when listening to content at lower levels than conventional Bluetooth® connections.

Record at a professional level with Music Pro

The new Music Pro music recording feature enables professional-level performance with just the use of the Xperia 1 IV, thanks to cloud processing. Music Pro converts and refines vocal sounds recorded with the Xperia 1 IV as if they were processed in a professional studio, allowing the user to record songs at home or wherever they want. Cloud processing removes unwanted noise from recorded tracks by leveraging sound source separation technology. The system then reproduces the frequency response of Sony’s high-performance condenser microphones, generating reverb similar to that of professional studios. And, if you sing while playing the acoustic guitar simultaneously, Music Pro is able to separate the vocal tracks and the guitar and mix them with the desired balance. Recording and editing of audio tracks is free, while cloud processing for high quality sound is subject to a monthly fee.

Immersive entertainment at your fingertips

Thanks to the 6.5 “display in 21: 9 format with 4K HDR OLED quality, 120Hz refresh rate and free of unevenness that would alter the vision, Xperia 1 IV is a guarantee of maximum involvement during any viewing experience. The Xperia 1 IV’s display is about 50% brighter and features Real-time HDR drive technology for better visibility of bright and dark areas, even in overexposed environments.

The X1 mobile processor applies BRAVIA HDR remastering technology to any content you play, giving a better rendering in terms of contrast, color and sharpness even to streaming videos. In the film industry, watching a movie with Dolby Atmos is an exceptionally immersive experience, with multidimensional audio effects coming from all directions. Now you can test the sound Dolby Atmos also on your mobile device, perfected in collaboration with Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Performance and design

Xperia 1 IV is equipped with the platform Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobilewhich runs on 5G and Wi-Fi 6E networks, with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of ROM, plus a 5,000 mAh battery with a useful life of up to 3 years. Fast charging restores 50% of battery capacity in 30 minutes, and the device is wireless charging enabled.

Xperia 1 IV is water and dust resistant as per IP65 / 68 standard and is equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus in the front and back.

The Xperia 1 IV model with super flat and super satin design is available in black color, in a perfect fusion of minimalist style, premium quality materials and advanced workmanship. The shutter button has a particular ergonomic design, with an embossed finish for optimal practicality.