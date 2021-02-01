Xiaomi will present two more smartphones of the Mi 11 series. This is reported by the publication GSM Arena.

A Chinese source said that in the near future the corporation will release two new devices – Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Lite. The first device will be an extended version of the flagship Mi 11, the second will receive budget positioning. Thus, with the release of gadgets, the company will expand the current line of top-end devices to three phones.

The insider also disclosed some of the characteristics of the device. According to him, Mi 11 Lite will receive an OLED display with perforation for a single selfie camera. The device will be based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7350 processor. The budget gadget will come with a main camera with multiple lenses, the resolution of the leading sensor will be 64 megapixels. The device will have 5x optical zoom.

Reporters speculated that the unannounced Snapdragon 7350 processor could be a new version of the Snapdragon 755G 5nm chip. The model will definitely not get a telephoto lens, since such a component is quite expensive and is not used in budget smartphones.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 was announced on December 28. The flagship received a 6.81-inch OLED screen with 2K resolution, a top-end Snapdragon 888 processor, from eight gigabytes of RAM and from 128 gigabytes of internal memory. The smartphone came out with a triple camera with a resolution of 108, 13 and 5 megapixels. The gadget was estimated at 3999 yuan, or about 47 thousand rubles.