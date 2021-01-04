Xiaomi is going to bring its first device of the year 2021 to India. The company will launch Xiaomi Mi 10i smartphone on 5 January. In addition to the official announcement of the launch date, Xiaomi has also shared some other details. At the same time, before the official launch, the specifications of the phone have also been revealed in many reports. This phone can be purchased from online shopping website Amazon India.

The phone will be launched on January 5 at 12 noon. This will be a virtual launch event. Amazon has also made a dedicated page related to the Mi 10i smartphone live on the website. Here the phone’s processor and camera specifications have been revealed. This smartphone will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor and a completely new camera setup.

What will be the specifications of the phone

The company has said that a 108-megapixel primary sensor will be given in the phone. However, details of other camera sensors have not yet been revealed. According to some reports, this will be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 5G launched in China by the company. The smartphone can get a 6.7-inch IPS LCD screen, which will come with a 120hz refresh rate. This big display smartphone of Xiaomi can be given the protection of Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The smartphone can come with up to 8GB of RAM and many color options. The most special feature of this phone will be that it is a 5G smartphone. It can be given a 4820mAh battery, which will also support fast charging. Another report has claimed that this phone will be launched in India at a price below 25 thousand rupees. The company claims that this smartphone has been specially customized for the Indian market.