Yesterday was full of announcements from Nintendosince it was revealed that a new event known as Indie World, to this is added that more titles of SEGA they will reach the switches On-line. However, that’s not all, since we finally have a departure date for the amiibo of Pyra and Mythraa revelation that was not the only one.

First of all, the official date of these figures corresponding to the series of Super Smash Bros. are released next July 21the best thing is that they will not only have functions in the fighting game, but also in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. For their part, these collectibles are considered the penultimate, given that Sora In theory it should come later.

The Pyra and Mythra #SmashBros #amiibo will launch as a double pack on 7/21. Each amiibo unlocks a unique Aegis Sword weapon skin that characters using the Swordfighter class can wield in #XenobladeChronicles3. pic.twitter.com/EalLyGgPcK — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 19, 2023

As we mentioned before, that’s not all about amiibo from the series Xenoblade Chroniclessince the figures of Noah and Mine, respectively. There is no preview of these, so we could expect a more in-depth review in the future. The perfect example would be in June during the summer direct or until September.

#amiibo figures of #XenobladeChronicles3‘s protagonists Noah and Mio are also on the way. Stay tuned for more details! pic.twitter.com/QWm3T03lI4 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 19, 2023

Remember that the april 24 the latest DLC expansion is released Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Via: Nintendo Life

editor’s note: It seems that Xenoblade Chronicles is more alive than ever, in fact there are not so many months left until one year has passed since the release of the third installment. Hopefully they will announce the physical version of the DLC soon, just like it happened with the second game.