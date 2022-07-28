Though Xenoblade Chronicles 3 It hasn’t hit the market yet, we already know that the new Monolith Soft game will have a big expansion. Considering the base game is still a few hours away, there isn’t much information on the DLC. Fortunately, the developers of the game have shared more details about it.

In an interview with Nintendo, Tetsuya Takahashi, senior director and creative director at Monolith Soft, Koh Kojima, producer and director of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and Genki Yokota, producer and director of the game, had the opportunity to talk about different aspects of the series, one of which is the DLC. Thus, Yokota noted that this content will be as large as The Golden Country of Xenoblade Chronicles 2. This is what he mentioned about it:

“We will add a new story at the end of the Expansion Pass, and we are thinking of making its volume of content as big as Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna – The Golden Country. We hope that those who enjoyed that content, as well as newcomers, will pick it up. It will be a fairly high volume of content that will not disappoint you… I speak again of the volume”.

Let us remember that this DLC can be obtained in a traditional way, paying for it, or as part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, where all users can enjoy this content at no additional cost. However, at the moment it is unknown when this will happen.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 It will arrive on the Nintendo Switch on July 29, 2022.

Via: Nintendo